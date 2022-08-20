Growth DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,728.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $12,728.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00020195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

