GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,281 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

