GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.