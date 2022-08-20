GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.08 Million Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.