GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Arch Resources worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $161.97 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.