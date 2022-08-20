GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in HealthStream by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.69 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

