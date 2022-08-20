GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.17 Million in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYREGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 491,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 2.25% of HyreCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Stock Performance

HYRE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

