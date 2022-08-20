GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.31 Million in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

RVNC opened at $21.74 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

