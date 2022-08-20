GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.35 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

