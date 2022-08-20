GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

SANA stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

