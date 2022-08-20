GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $59,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

BBW opened at $18.32 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

