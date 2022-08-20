GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 135.2% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 99,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,396,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $499.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.83. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $502.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

