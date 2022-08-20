GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $502.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

