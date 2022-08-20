GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 908,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Vector Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 432,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.