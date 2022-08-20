Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.2 %

Hagerty stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

