Hakka.Finance Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $664,005.80 and $2,424.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

