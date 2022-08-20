Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

