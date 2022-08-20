HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $35.67 on Top Exchanges

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,049.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00127033 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033451 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078443 BTC.
HAPI Coin Profile
HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.
HAPI Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.
