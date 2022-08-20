Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson comprises approximately 1.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $159,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.5 %

HOG opened at $41.20 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

