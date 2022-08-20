HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 5.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,573,000 after purchasing an additional 345,038 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.