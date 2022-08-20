Head to Head Review: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $767.07 million 7.97 $98.02 million $0.29 92.04 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.77 -$64.76 million ($1.25) -2.30

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 8.50% 2.08% 1.00% Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.04% 2.16%

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 151.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Orchid Island Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.