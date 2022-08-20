Head to Head Survey: IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) vs. Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of IronNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IronNet and Advanced Human Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.54 million 7.97 -$242.65 million N/A N/A Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 12.63 -$14.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Advanced Human Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IronNet.

This table compares IronNet and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet N/A -358.10% -97.83% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IronNet and Advanced Human Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 631.57%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,644.37%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than IronNet.

Summary

Advanced Human Imaging beats IronNet on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

