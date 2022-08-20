Helium (HNT) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $878.34 million and $13.66 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00033503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00107992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00251133 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,135,447 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

