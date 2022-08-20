Helium (HNT) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $878.34 million and $13.66 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00033503 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00107992 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020578 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00251133 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008814 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,135,447 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
