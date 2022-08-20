Helix (HLIX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helix (HLIX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $8,522.34 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003694 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00147442 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009145 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Helix
Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.