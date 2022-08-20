Helix (HLIX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helix (HLIX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $8,522.34 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00147442 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

