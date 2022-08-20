HEX (HEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.25 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $7.25 billion and $24.91 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00474329 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.25 or 0.02136949 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00239216 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
