Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

