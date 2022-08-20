HNC COIN (HNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Million

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HNC COIN has a market cap of $1.04 million and $39,127.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded up 34% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.14 or 0.99729353 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048776 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027683 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.
HNC COIN Profile
HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.
Buying and Selling HNC COIN
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
