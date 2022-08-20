Honest (HNST) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (HNST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Honest has a market capitalization of $897,908.46 and approximately $222.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00783271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.
Honest Coin Trading
