Honey (HNY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.87 Million

Honey (HNY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Honey has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Honey coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.87 or 0.00079245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $11,247.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.