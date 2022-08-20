Hord (HORD) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (HORD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $349,782.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
