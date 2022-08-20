Hord (HORD) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (HORD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $349,782.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

