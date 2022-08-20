Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hour Loop Price Performance

Shares of HOUR opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hour Loop in the first quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hour Loop by 271.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hour Loop by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Featured Stories

