H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.46.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

