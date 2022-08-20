HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $11.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.58. 425,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,775. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.35 and its 200-day moving average is $390.91. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.60.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

