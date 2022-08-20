Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

