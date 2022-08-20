Humaniq Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,301.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $763,531.81 and $22,301.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032076 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.