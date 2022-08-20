HUPAYX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.06 Million (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, HUPAYX has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $167,187.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HUPAYX

HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com.

HUPAYX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUPAYX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUPAYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

