Hutchinson Capital Management CA Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.32. 3,489,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

