Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $18.38 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 4.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

