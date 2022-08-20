Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $401,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,212. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.