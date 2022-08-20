Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. CDK Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.23% of CDK Global worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CDK Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

Shares of CDK remained flat at $54.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

