Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 866,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
