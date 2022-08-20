Hydro Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $349,786.15 and $6,311.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.