Hyve (HYVE) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $45,265.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00784214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.

Hyve Coin Trading

