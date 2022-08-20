IAGON Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $680,102.41 (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One IAGON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IAGON has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. IAGON has a market capitalization of $680,102.41 and $35,959.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

IAGON Coin Profile

IAG is a coin. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files. The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IAGON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

