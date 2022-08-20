ICHI Price Hits $4.82 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $446,960.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00022856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00784031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,400 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

