Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,378.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $492.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.21.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

