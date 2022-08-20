Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 19,960 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,611,000 after buying an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair Stock Down 20.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $57.01 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

