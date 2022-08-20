Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,408 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $13,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.