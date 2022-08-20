Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 47,500 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $963,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $4,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 191,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.54 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

