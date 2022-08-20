Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 52,900 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 867.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Snap by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Snap Stock Down 8.0 %

Insider Transactions at Snap

SNAP stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,242,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,969.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

